Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

March 03, 2021 | About: REGI -9.57%

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Renewable Energy Group, Inc. ("Renewable Energy" or the "Company") ( REGI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

After the market closed on February 25, 2021, a press release was issued by Renewable Energy announcing the financial results of its fourth quarter and full year 2020. Renewable Energy revealed that it would restate “$38.2 million in cumulative revenue from January 2018 through September 30, 2020” because Renewable Energy was not the “proper claimant for certain BTC [biodiesel mixture excise tax credits] payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020.” It was further stated by Renewable Energy that it had reached an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service “on a $40.5 million assessment, excluding interest” in order to correct these claims. On February 26, 2021, Renewable Energy’s stock price fell as much as 9% on this news during intraday trading.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

