TapClicks to Aggregate Marketing and Sales Data for Nexstar Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TapClicks , Inc., the leading unified marketing platform for analytics, intelligence, reporting, workflow and orders management, today announced that Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. ( NXST) has deployed the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform . Nexstar Inc.’s local websites and mobile apps counted over 90 million average unique monthly users in 2020. TapClicks will assist Nexstar Inc. by delivering a sophisticated platform with campaign management and clear reporting tools.



“Our clients demand flexibility across a multitude of channels and sources,” said Lori Tavoularis, Chief Revenue Officer, Digital Division at Nexstar Inc. “With TapClicks, we now have a streamlined platform for orders and to deliver coherent cross-channel reporting. TapClicks assists with managing all the complexity and allows us to focus on campaign performance.”

TapClicks allows Nexstar’s digital customers to enjoy self-service capabilities, along with a unified view of display, social, OTT activities, as well as other media channel campaigns. They also enable Nexstar Inc.’s sales and operations teams to improve campaign workflow and reporting for digitally savvy clients and partners. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform delivers seamless data aggregation and ingestion from more than 4,600 sources and includes fully automated solutions for data warehousing, distribution, analytics, and reporting. TapClicks can customize reporting quickly and drive down the total cost of unique campaign enablement.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Nexstar Inc. to deliver impactful campaigns and highlight customer success. In today's business climate, the ability to provide performance with transparency fosters trust among clients," said Babak Hedayati, CEO and founder, TapClicks. "We've made strategic acquisitions to build an industry-leading unified platform that helps our customers automatically manage their marketing data, marketing operations and apply intelligence to have more efficient and cost-effective organizations."

For more information on the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform, please visit https://www.tapclicks.com/platform/ .

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities. The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities that include SEO, social and PPC reporting, automated order entry, set up and approval workflows, marketing performance analysis and the creation of interactive visual reports and presentations. TapClicks integrates more than 250 data sources via its Connector Marketplace to provide marketers with the ability to analyze data from the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc. , TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations in Boston, Massachusetts; Nashville, Tennessee; and New York City; as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia, Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. For more information please visit www.tapclicks.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group ( NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and the home of NewsNation, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

