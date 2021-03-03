AppSwarm Selects GTX Corp Cloud Based GPS Tracking and Monitoring Platform for Supply Chain Logistics

Tulsa, OK, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. ( SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, has selected and licensed GTX Corp ( GTXO ) tracking enterprise monitoring platform for its supply-chain and transportation logistics division DeliverySwift.



To seize a first-mover advantage and position its DeliverySwift brand through technological differentiation AppSwarm has selected under a private label licensing agreement, GTX’s cloud-based GPS and IoT monitoring platform for the development of an asset tracking and fleet management solution under the DeliverySwift brand.

In addition to last-mile technology, DeliverySwift will also embark on deploying asset tracking and supply chain management solutions for industrial enterprise customers, specializing in the Oil & Gas industry as well as other types of transportation, logistics, and last-mile distribution services throughout the Midwest.

The GTX platform provides the entire backend infrastructure needed to quickly set-up a Personal Location Service Platform that can be integrated into the DeliverySwift brand and technology. Their hosted cloud solution is mature and stable, has been deployed by dozens of partners across the globe, and can be localized in multiple languages. This Platform provides a workable solution to deploy our last-mile logistics and supply chain management operations with minimum development time or CAP X investment.



