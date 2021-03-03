Penumbra, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before March 16, 2021; click here to submit trade information​

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Penumbra, Inc. (: PEN) investors that acquired shares between August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020. Investors have until March 16, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

On November 10, 2020, released research report on Penumbra was released by Quintessential Capital Management entitled “Penumbra and its ‘Killer Catheter’: A tale of corporate greed and seemingly blatant disregard for patients’ lives[.]”

On December 8, 2020, a follow-up research report was released by Quintessential Capital Management entitled “Is Penumbra’s core scientific research authored by a fake person?: The incredible story of Penumbra’s Dr. Antik Bose[.]” It was alleged in this follow-up report that some of the Penumbra’s scientific research pieces appear to have been incorrectly attributed or even authored by a fake individual. On December 8, 2020, Penumbra’s share price fell $19.95 per share on this news, or almost 9%, to close at $204.07 per share.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 16, 2021.

