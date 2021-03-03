Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending February 21, 2021

RESTON, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 21, 2021.

"Actor, director, producer, and screenwriter Tyler Perry is a big hit on cable this week with his popular programs on BET impressively landing 3 spots on the chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Notably, Spanish-language programming once again swept the broadcast ratings, securing 4 of the top 5 spots, while procedural and crime dramas continue to be a popular choice with audiences."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 21, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 152 156 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 2/16/2021 2 149 77 Premio Lo Nuestro 2021 UNIV 2/18/2021 3 147 85 Vencer el desamor UNIV 2/16/2021 4 146 94 Dulce ambición UNIV 2/16/2021 5 143 5 Chicago Fire NBC 2/17/2021 6 137 16 Magnum P.I. CBS 2/19/2021 7 136 13 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 2/21/2021 8 135 12 This Is Us NBC 2/16/2021 9 134 8 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 2/21/2021 10 134 31 9-1-1: Lone Star FOX 2/15/2021 11 134 20 9-1-1 FOX 2/15/2021 12 133 97 ¿Te acuerdas de mí? UNIV 2/16/2021 13 133 3 American Idol ABC 2/21/2021 14 133 11 Chicago P.D. NBC 2/17/2021 15 132 136 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 2/19/2021 16 131 4 Chicago Med NBC 2/17/2021 17 130 128 La suerte de Loli TELMUN 2/16/2021 18 130 125 Exatlón Estados Unidos TELMUN 2/21/2021 19 128 17 The Bachelor ABC 2/15/2021 20 127 58 The Resident FOX 2/16/2021

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 21, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 145 44 The Curse of Oak Island HST 2/16/2021 2 145 150 Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death HALLMM 2/21/2021 3 144 49 Mix Up in the Mediterranean HALL 2/20/2021 4 143 149 Tyler Perry's Sistas BET 2/17/2021 5 142 45 90 Day Fiancé TLC 2/21/2021 6 141 43 When Calls the Heart HALL 2/21/2021 7 138 860 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 2/20/2021 8 136 100 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 2/15/2021 9 135 246 Married at First Sight LIFE 2/17/2021 10 135 173 The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother's Hunt for Justice LIFE 2/20/2021 11 132 134 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 2/21/2021 12 132 110 Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play BET 2/16/2021 13 131 141 Tyler Perry's The Oval BET 2/16/2021 14 131 171 The Lost Boys of Bucks County ID 2/20/2021 15 131 131 Below Deck BRAVO 2/15/2021 16 130 224 Street Outlaws DSC 2/15/2021 17 128 159 The Real Housewives of New Jersey BRAVO 2/17/2021 18 128 23 NBA Basketball1 TNT 2/18/2021 19 127 495 His Killer Fan LMN 2/19/2021 20 127 580 Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders HLN 2/15/2021

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

