SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Athenex, Inc. - ATNX

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Athenex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 1, 2021, Athenex issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) for the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for oral paclitaxel plus encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer." Athenex informed investors that "[i]n the CRL, the FDA indicated its concern of safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequelae on the Oral Paclitaxel arm compared with the IV paclitaxel arm"; "also expressed concerns regarding the uncertainty over the results of the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) at week 19 conducted by blinded independent central review (BICR)"; and "recommended that Athenex conduct a new adequate and well-conducted clinical trial in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the population in the U.S. The Agency determined that additional risk mitigation strategies to improve toxicity, which may involve dose optimization and / or exclusion of patients deemed to be at higher risk of toxicity, are required to support potential approval of the NDA."

On this news, Athenex's stock price fell $6.64 per share, or 54.88%, to close at $5.46 per share on March 1, 2021.

