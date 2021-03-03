SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Boeing Company - BA

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Boeing Company ("Boeing" or the "Company") (NYSE: BA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Boeing and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 25, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Boeing Moved to Replace 777 Engine Covers Before Recent Failures." Citing "an internal Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] Document," the article reported, in relevant part, that Boeing "was planning to strengthen protective engine covers on its 777 jets months before a pair of recent serious failures." The article reported that Boeing and the FAA "had been discussing potential fixes even longer—for about two years" and that "[t]he talks began after two failures in 2018, one on a 777 operated by United Airlines Holdings Inc. and the other on a Southwest Airlines Co. 737."

Following publication of the article, Boeing's stock price fell $12.89 per share, or 5.62%, to close at $216.45 per share on February 25, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

