>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Aaron's Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and $150 Million Share Buyback Authorization

March 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:AAN +1.7%

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, March 3, 2021

ATLANTA, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading technology-enabled omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, announced that its Board of Directors authorized a $150 million share repurchase program for the company's outstanding common stock. The program expires on December 31, 2023.

Aaron's logo. (PRNewsFoto/Aaron's, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/AARON'S, INC.)

The board also approved a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on April 6, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2021. This is the first dividend declared by the Board since the Company's spin-off from its former parent on November 30, 2020 and represents an initial annual dividend yield of approximately 1.8% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on March 2, 2021.

About Aaron's
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading technology-enabled omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com or Aarons.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-and-150-million-share-buyback-authorization-301239910.html

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)