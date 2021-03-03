CP's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer to address the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 15, 2021

CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nadeem Velani, will address the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. ET.

CP will provide access to a live audio webcast of Mr. Velani's remarks at investor.cpr.ca. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cps-executive-vice-president-and-chief-financial-officer-to-address-the-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-on-march-15-2021-301239667.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific