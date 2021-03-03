CMI Media Group Wins Account for Leading Biotechnology Company

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMI Media Group, the leading media strategy, planning, innovation and buying agency for the nation's top healthcare companies and part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), announced it has been chosen by a leading clinical-stage oncology biotechnology company to handle their consumer and HCP media planning and buying, social strategy, as well as the formation of new partnerships with major technology innovators.

"Bringing new and disruptive ideas to clients is part of what makes CMI Media Group so successful. We've proven it not only leads to exciting campaigns, but to stand-out results as well," said Mark Pappas, SVP, Growth & Innovation, CMI Media Group.

CMI Media Group delivers game-changing media performance and precision solutions to clients, fueled by talent, data, technology and amplification of creative. By focusing on integrated media planning across consumer and HCP audiences, all audiences are hearing the same story and having the same conversations which has proven to be integral in securing positive experiences with the brand.

Over the past few years, the CMI Media Group social team has delivered pharma industry-wide firsts, including the first unbranded pharma Instagram Stories ad in the MS space, first branded pharma Reddit ad, first branded pharma LinkedIn InMail as part of a pilot offering and the first pharma ads without profile placement on Twitter (previous Twitter offering).

CMI Media Group credits the win largely to PROACT™ (Personalized & Responsive Omni-Channel Automated Customer Targeted), the first and only healthcare media orchestration and automation platform that quickly converts data and insights into customer action. This proprietary technology is built to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time, by putting the customer at the center of activity.

CMI Media Group has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences. Those looking to join the CMI Media Group family and embrace the "one dream, one team" culture can visit the company's career page for more information and a link to apply: https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers

