SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sonic Automotive, Inc. - SAH

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sonic Automotive, Inc. ("Sonic" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sonic and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 18, 2021, Bloomberg published an article about Sonic entitled "CEO Charged With Choking Woman Garners Board Support, Not Rebuke: Governance watchdogs say a firmer response is needed after Sonic Automotive's David Smith was charged with assaulting a woman." The Bloomberg article reported, in relevant part, on the October 2020 arrest of Sonic Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") David Smith, who "was charged with three misdemeanor counts and one for felony assault by strangulation, a charge that can carry a sentence of as long as two years in prison." The article reported that "[b]arely 24 hours after [Smith's] release, Sonic's board—more than a quarter of which is made up of Smith family members, including the CEO's father and 93-year-old founder O. Bruton Smith—said it believed he was innocent and pledged its 'steadfast' support." Bloomberg added that "Sonic's ownership structure gives the company more room to shrug off any potential backlash. . . . The Smith family has about 80% of the voting power despite holding only a third of the shares outstanding because of a dual-class structure with supervoting stock."

