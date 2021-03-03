>
Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) EVP Mortgage Warehouse Lending Glenn Hedde Sold $654,494 of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: CUBI +1.23%

EVP Mortgage Warehouse Lending of Customers Bancorp Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Hedde (insider trades) sold 22,765 shares of CUBI on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $28.75 a share. The total sale was $654,494.

Customers Bancorp Inc through its wholly-owned subsidiary Customers Bank provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. It also provides lending to mortgage banking businesses. Customers Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $906.446 million; its shares were traded at around $28.590000 with a P/E ratio of 7.68 and P/S ratio of 1.80. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Customers Bancorp Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Special Advisor to the CEO Steven Issa sold 768 shares of CUBI stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $27.47. The price of the stock has increased by 4.08% since.
  • Special Advisor to the CEO Steven Issa sold 2,921 shares of CUBI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $26.92. The price of the stock has increased by 6.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Mortgage Warehouse Lending Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of CUBI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $28.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.56% since.
  • President and COO Richard A Ehst sold 7,500 shares of CUBI stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $26.85. The price of the stock has increased by 6.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CUBI, click here

.

