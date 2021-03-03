>
March Members Engagement Meeting

Guru portfolios and insider trends

March 03, 2021

GuruFocus founder Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to take a look at several guru portfolios, discuss Insider Trends and take a look at Industry Overviews. Unfortunately, due to technical difficulties, the live stream was cut short for this month's meeting. We have uploaded a video under the same name to provide a copy that does not cut out any of the sections of Dr. Tian's presentation. Our apologies to all those who attempted to view the live stream and were unable to have their questions answered.

Watch the live stream recording here to see the live chat questions:

Watch the full video recording here:

After restarting the live stream, Tian started his presentation by taking a look at Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio. He looked at several different holdings to show that Buffett is buying into companies that are trading at low price-earnings ratios such as Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) and The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

a036c7be5cbd380f39c64578562fd2b7.png

Tian then moved over to the All-In-One Screener to highlight how users can filter their screens by adding in different gurus. This allows members to see only stocks that are owned by the gurus they are following and helps to further narrow down potential investment opportunities. He also took a look at Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) and explained that the current price-book ratio he is seeing makes him believe that the company is trading at fair value and could actually be undervalued.

The presentation finished off with a look at some updates to the Performance chart that is found on the stock summary page, an examination of Insider Trends and, finally, a look at Industry Overviews.

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

