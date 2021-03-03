Freshpet Inc (FRPT) EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain Stephen Weise Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain of Freshpet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen Weise (insider trades) sold 7,000 shares of FRPT on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $158.84 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Freshpet Inc manufactures and markets refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company's products are distributed throughout the United States and Canada into retail classes including Grocery and Mass. Freshpet Inc has a market cap of $6.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $147.370000 with and P/S ratio of 18.68. Freshpet Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 27.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Freshpet Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP - Managing Director Europe Cathal Walsh sold 7,724 shares of FRPT stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $155. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.92% since.

EVP, Secretary & Treasurer Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of FRPT stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $160. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.89% since.

