T-mobile Us Inc (TMUS) EVP, Corporate Strategy Peter A Ewens Sold $3 million of Shares

EVP, Corporate Strategy of T-mobile Us Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter A Ewens (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of TMUS on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $120.45 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

T-Mobile US Inc is a US-based wireless company which provides wireless communications services, including voice, messaging and data in the postpaid, prepaid and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices and accessories. T-Mobile US Inc has a market cap of $147.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.840000 with a P/E ratio of 42.59 and P/S ratio of 2.02. T-Mobile US Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with T-Mobile US Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of TMUS stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $121.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.33% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Corporate Strategy Peter A Ewens sold 25,000 shares of TMUS stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $120.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.34% since.

President, Technology Neville R Ray sold 10,800 shares of TMUS stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $125.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.02% since.

EVP, General Counsel & Sec. David A Miller sold 15,000 shares of TMUS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $121.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.5% since.

President, Technology Neville R Ray sold 80,000 shares of TMUS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $121.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TMUS, click here