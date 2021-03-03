>
Liveperson Inc (LPSN) EVP, Policy & General Counsel Monica L. Greenberg Sold $804,045 of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: LPSN -9.35%

EVP, Policy & General Counsel of Liveperson Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Monica L. Greenberg (insider trades) sold 12,080 shares of LPSN on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $66.56 a share. The total sale was $804,045.

LivePerson Inc along with its subsidiaries provides digital engagement solutions offering a cloud-based platform which enables businesses to proactively connect with consumers through chat, voice, and content delivery. LivePerson Inc has a market cap of $3.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.650000 with and P/S ratio of 10.54. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with LivePerson Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Robert P Locascio sold 12,663 shares of LPSN stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $62.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Policy & General Counsel Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,080 shares of LPSN stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $66.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.88% since.
  • EVP, Policy & General Counsel Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of LPSN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $70.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.07% since.
  • SVP, Global & Corp Controller Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of LPSN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $70.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.07% since.
  • SVP, Global & Corp Controller Daryl Carlough sold 138 shares of LPSN stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.21% since.

