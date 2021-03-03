Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) President and CEO Ryan J. Watts Sold $1.2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Denali Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ryan J. Watts (insider trades) sold 18,334 shares of DNLI on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $66.35 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Denali Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $7.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.360000 with a P/E ratio of 236.00 and P/S ratio of 24.34. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Denali Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of DNLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $66.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.52% since.

President and CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,473 shares of DNLI stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $70.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.72% since.

President and CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,112 shares of DNLI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $73.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.85% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Treasurer Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of DNLI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $65.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.73% since.

CFO and Treasurer Steve E. Krognes sold 3,035 shares of DNLI stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $70.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.77% since.

CFO and Treasurer Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of DNLI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $74.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.84% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Carole Ho sold 7,092 shares of DNLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $66.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.56% since.

Director Marc Tessier-lavigne sold 100,000 shares of DNLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $66.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.34% since.

10% Owner Douglas K Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of DNLI stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.6% since.

Chief Medical Officer Carole Ho sold 3,156 shares of DNLI stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $70.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.75% since.

COO and Secretary Alexander O. Schuth sold 3,047 shares of DNLI stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $70.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.78% since.

