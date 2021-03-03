>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) President and CEO Ryan J. Watts Sold $1.2 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: DNLI -2.48%

President and CEO of Denali Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ryan J. Watts (insider trades) sold 18,334 shares of DNLI on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $66.35 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Denali Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $7.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.360000 with a P/E ratio of 236.00 and P/S ratio of 24.34. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Denali Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of DNLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $66.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.52% since.
  • President and CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,473 shares of DNLI stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $70.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.72% since.
  • President and CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,112 shares of DNLI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $73.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.85% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Treasurer Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of DNLI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $65.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.73% since.
  • CFO and Treasurer Steve E. Krognes sold 3,035 shares of DNLI stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $70.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.77% since.
  • CFO and Treasurer Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of DNLI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $74.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.84% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Carole Ho sold 7,092 shares of DNLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $66.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.56% since.
  • Director Marc Tessier-lavigne sold 100,000 shares of DNLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $66.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.34% since.
  • 10% Owner Douglas K Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of DNLI stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.6% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Carole Ho sold 3,156 shares of DNLI stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $70.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.75% since.
  • COO and Secretary Alexander O. Schuth sold 3,047 shares of DNLI stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $70.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DNLI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)