Renaissancere Holdings (RNR) Pres & CEO Kevin Odonnell Sold $2 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: RNR -0.06%

Pres & CEO of Renaissancere Holdings (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin Odonnell (insider trades) sold 11,748 shares of RNR on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $167.29 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is a provider of insurance products. Its portfolio encompasses property catastrophe and specialty reinsurance risks. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd has a market cap of $8.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $162.150000 with a P/E ratio of 10.51 and P/S ratio of 1.50. The dividend yield of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd stocks is 0.86%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Pres & CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 11,748 shares of RNR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $167.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RNR, click here

.

Comments

