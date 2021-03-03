>
Kraton Corp (KRA) President and CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty Sold $3.4 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: KRA -1.31%

President and CEO of Kraton Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin Michael Fogarty (insider trades) sold 83,098 shares of KRA on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $40.41 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Kraton Corp is a specialty chemicals company which is engaged in manufacturing styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers. It also manufactures value-added specialty products. The majority of revenue comes from the United States and Europe. Kraton Corp has a market cap of $1.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.810000 with and P/S ratio of 0.75. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Kraton Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 83,098 shares of KRA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $40.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.91% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KRA, click here

.

