Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Chairman & CEO Bruce C Cozadd Sold $1.6 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: JAZZ -1.71%

Chairman & CEO of Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bruce C Cozadd (insider trades) sold 9,600 shares of JAZZ on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $170 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products that address unmet medical needs. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a market cap of $9.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $162.910000 with a P/E ratio of 38.71 and P/S ratio of 3.89. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 22.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO Bruce C Cozadd sold 9,600 shares of JAZZ stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $170. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.17% since.
  • Chairman & CEO Bruce C Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of JAZZ stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $156.79. The price of the stock has increased by 3.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of JAZZ, click here

