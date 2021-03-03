>
Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk Sold $4.3 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: PANW -3.07%

EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nir Zuk (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of PANW on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $361.19 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc develops and sells network and endpoint cybersecurity solutions to enterprise customers. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a market cap of $33.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $343.760000 with and P/S ratio of 8.71. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Palo Alto Networks Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of PANW stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $361.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.83% since.
  • EVP, Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of PANW stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $393.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.62% since.
  • President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of PANW stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $379.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.46% since.

