Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) Chief Scientific Officer & COO Pad Chivukula Sold $542,300 of Shares

Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Pad Chivukula (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of ARCT on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $54.23 a share. The total sale was $542,300.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd is a biotechnology company developing novel RNA medicines. The company develops novel RNA medicines in therapeutic areas including infectious disease, cystic fibrosis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare liver diseases. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.590000 with and P/S ratio of 82.68. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Scientific Officer & COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of ARCT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $54.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ARCT, click here