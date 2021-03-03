>
Mastec Inc (MTZ) EVP, General Counsel Cardenas Alberto De Sold $1.8 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: MTZ +0.56%

EVP, General Counsel of Mastec Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Cardenas Alberto De (insider trades) sold 19,787 shares of MTZ on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $89.64 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

MasTec Inc is an infrastructure construction company engaged in engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure. The company offers its services under the MasTec service mark. MasTec Inc has a market cap of $6.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.780000 with a P/E ratio of 20.44 and P/S ratio of 1.05. MasTec Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated MasTec Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, General Counsel Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MTZ stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $89.64. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MTZ, click here

.

