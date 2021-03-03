Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Chairman & CEO Ronald N Tutor Sold $1.3 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Tutor Perini Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronald N Tutor (insider trades) sold 85,000 shares of TPC on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $15.15 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Tutor Perini Corp is a construction company. The company offers construction services and management, and design-build services to private and public customers on contractual basis. It constructs and repairs all kinds of buildings across United States. Tutor Perini Corp has a market cap of $825.826 million; its shares were traded at around $16.220000 with a P/E ratio of 7.66 and P/S ratio of 0.15. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Tutor Perini Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Ronald N Tutor sold 85,000 shares of TPC stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $15.15. The price of the stock has increased by 7.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TPC, click here