Global Payments Inc (GPN) Senior Executive VP and CFO Paul M Todd Sold $5.7 million of Shares

Senior Executive VP and CFO of Global Payments Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul M Todd (insider trades) sold 28,341 shares of GPN on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $202.44 a share. The total sale was $5.7 million.

Global Payments Inc has interests in offering business solutions. Its primary activity includes payment solutions for merchants, value-added resellers, enterprise software providers, financial institutions and government agencies. Global Payments Inc has a market cap of $59.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $200.790000 with a P/E ratio of 102.96 and P/S ratio of 8.13. The dividend yield of Global Payments Inc stocks is 0.39%. Global Payments Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Global Payments Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Global Payments Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Senior Executive VP and CFO Paul M Todd sold 27,373 shares of GPN stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $199.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.78% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior EVP and CIO Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of GPN stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $202.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.63% since.

Chief Accounting Officer David M Sheffield sold 711 shares of GPN stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $200.41. The price of the stock has increased by 0.19% since.

Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of GPN stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $194.65. The price of the stock has increased by 3.15% since.

Director William I Jacobs sold 500 shares of GPN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $198.07. The price of the stock has increased by 1.37% since.

