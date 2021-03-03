>
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) President & CEO Anthony Y Sun Sold $1.1 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: ZNTL +0.3%

President & CEO of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony Y Sun (insider trades) sold 26,794 shares of ZNTL on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $41.7 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.630000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Anthony Y Sun sold 26,794 shares of ZNTL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $41.7. The price of the stock has increased by 4.63% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Melissa B, Epperly sold 3,083 shares of ZNTL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $41.67. The price of the stock has increased by 4.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,210 shares of ZNTL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $41.65. The price of the stock has increased by 4.75% since.
  • Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of ZNTL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $41.69. The price of the stock has increased by 4.65% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZNTL, click here

.

