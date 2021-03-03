Staar Surgical Co (STAA) President & CEO Caren L Mason Sold $13.8 million of Shares

President & CEO of Staar Surgical Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Caren L Mason (insider trades) sold 135,000 shares of STAA on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $102.2 a share. The total sale was $13.8 million.

Staar Surgical along with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses and delivery systems for the eye. The Company develops, produces, and markets intraocular lenses. Staar Surgical Co has a market cap of $4.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.100000 with a P/E ratio of 812.80 and P/S ratio of 27.38. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Staar Surgical Co. .

President & CEO Caren L Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAA stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $102.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.95% since.

Director Lou Silverman sold 23,996 shares of STAA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $104.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.24% since.

Chief Technology Officer Keith Holliday sold 18,991 shares of STAA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $104.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.04% since.

VP, Global Clinical, Medical Jon K. Hayashida sold 16,000 shares of STAA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $105.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.8% since.

Sr. VP, Global Operations Graydon C. Hansen sold 33,790 shares of STAA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $103.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.96% since.

10% Owner Partners, L.p. Broadwood sold 37,451 shares of STAA stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $124.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.57% since.

