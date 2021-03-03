>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Staar Surgical Co (STAA) President & CEO Caren L Mason Sold $13.8 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: STAA -8.34%

President & CEO of Staar Surgical Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Caren L Mason (insider trades) sold 135,000 shares of STAA on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $102.2 a share. The total sale was $13.8 million.

Staar Surgical along with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses and delivery systems for the eye. The Company develops, produces, and markets intraocular lenses. Staar Surgical Co has a market cap of $4.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.100000 with a P/E ratio of 812.80 and P/S ratio of 27.38. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Staar Surgical Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Caren L Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAA stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $102.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Lou Silverman sold 23,996 shares of STAA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $104.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.24% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer Keith Holliday sold 18,991 shares of STAA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $104.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.04% since.
  • VP, Global Clinical, Medical Jon K. Hayashida sold 16,000 shares of STAA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $105.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.8% since.
  • Sr. VP, Global Operations Graydon C. Hansen sold 33,790 shares of STAA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $103.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.96% since.
  • 10% Owner Partners, L.p. Broadwood sold 37,451 shares of STAA stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $124.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of STAA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)