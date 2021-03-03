E.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sold $8 million of Shares

CEO of E.l.f. Beauty Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tarang Amin (insider trades) sold 302,692 shares of ELF on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $26.57 a share. The total sale was $8 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. It mainly cosmetic accessories for women such as eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, the foundation for face, moisturizer, and cleanser under the e.l.f brand. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a market cap of $1.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.620000 with a P/E ratio of 232.90 and P/S ratio of 4.40.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Tarang Amin sold 400 shares of ELF stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $26.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Richard F Baruch Jr sold 12,587 shares of ELF stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $26.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.62% since.

See Remarks Mandy J Fields sold 13,940 shares of ELF stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $26.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.25% since.

See remarks Scott Milsten sold 15,150 shares of ELF stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $24.24. The price of the stock has increased by 5.69% since.

See Remarks Richard F Baruch Jr sold 4,469 shares of ELF stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $23.72. The price of the stock has increased by 8.01% since.

Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of ELF stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $22.94. The price of the stock has increased by 11.68% since.

