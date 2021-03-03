>
Horizon Therapeutics Plc (HZNP) Chairman, President and CEO Timothy P Walbert Sold $2.5 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: HZNP -3.68%

Chairman, President and CEO of Horizon Therapeutics Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy P Walbert (insider trades) sold 26,975 shares of HZNP on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $91.35 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Horizon Pharma PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a market cap of $20.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.010000 with a P/E ratio of 55.49 and P/S ratio of 8.86.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO Timothy P Walbert sold 26,975 shares of HZNP stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $91.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director James Samuel Shannon sold 7,232 shares of HZNP stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $91.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.32% since.
  • Director Gino Santini sold 12,000 shares of HZNP stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $91.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.5% since.
  • EVP, Technical Operations Michael A. Desjardin sold 17,043 shares of HZNP stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $92.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.54% since.
  • EVP & President, International Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of HZNP stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $87.19. The price of the stock has increased by 4.38% since.
  • EVP, Chief Human Resources Off Irina Konstantinovsky sold 5,698 shares of HZNP stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $87.22. The price of the stock has increased by 4.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HZNP, click here

.

