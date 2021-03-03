Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) President and CEO Matthew J Reintjes Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Yeti Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew J Reintjes (insider trades) sold 19,760 shares of YETI on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $70.99 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

YETI Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.340000 with a P/E ratio of 39.16 and P/S ratio of 5.60. YETI Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with YETI Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Matthew J Reintjes sold 19,760 shares of YETI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $70.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.32% since.

President and CEO Matthew J Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $70.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.62% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP and CFO Paul C Carbone sold 13,336 shares of YETI stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $74.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, GC & Secretary Bryan C. Barksdale sold 3,498 shares of YETI stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $71.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.95% since.

Director Roy J Seiders sold 8,563 shares of YETI stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $75.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.66% since.

SVP, Talent & ESG Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of YETI stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $74.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.9% since.

SVP, Talent & ESG Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $73.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.26% since.

