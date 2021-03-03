>
Articles 

BTS Asset Management, Inc. Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF

March 03, 2021 | About: CWB -2.21% HYLB -0.18% HYG -0.32% JNK -0.17% HYD +0.16% USMV -1.18% VIG -1.16%

Lexington, MA, based Investment company BTS Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BTS Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, BTS Asset Management, Inc. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $504 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BTS Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bts+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BTS Asset Management, Inc.
  1. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,593,886 shares, 62.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,095,128 shares, 23.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 452,348 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 137,341 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 965.24%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 152,648 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $86.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 62.31%. The holding were 3,593,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47. The stock is now traded at around $108.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.69%. The holding were 1,095,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.84 and $61.54, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 452,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $65.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 152,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $139.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 73,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

BTS Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 965.24%. The purchase prices were between $67.95 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $74.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 137,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

BTS Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 515.49%. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 65,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.



