Namaste Technologies Announces Appointment of New CFO

TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Slava Klems, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective March 3, 2021. Ms. Klems has been the Interim CFO as of October 31, 2020.



“I would like to congratulate Ms. Klems on her well deserved appointment,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. “Ms. Klems has an impressive background in corporate finance with experience in technology and platform integration and has shown an incredible business acumen since joining the Company. Since Ms. Klems tenure, much work has been done to automate many new areas in accounting including our accounts payable cycle, streamlining the payment processing system directly to our bank accounts and managing our monthly budgeting analysis by integrating the company’s budgets directly into the accounting system. I look forward to continue working with Ms. Klems as we seek to drive Namaste forward.”

About Slava Klems

Ms. Klems is an accomplished finance executive with over 10 years experience in senior finance management positions at AIMIA Inc. (Aeroplan) and Dominion Citrus Income Fund, plus experience across diverse industries including retail, distribution, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and automotive sectors. She joined Namaste in July 2020 and has proven herself as a driven and hardworking professional with a proven record in change management, process optimization and improved operational efficiencies. Ms. Klems has also successfully completed multiple ERP software implementation projects, including PeopleSoft and Workday to integrate Operations and Finance functions driving sustainable operational effectiveness. Ms. Klems holds a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Business Administration from York University and earned her Chartered Accountant designation with KPMG.

Corporate Update – Engagement of Stonebridge Partners LLC

The Company announced it has engaged the services of Stonebridge Partners LLC (Technical420) to provide investor relations activities (as defined in TSX Venture Exchange policy). Stonebridge Partners, LLC has been engaged in a three-month contract to enhance investor relations efforts and provides content marketing services for a monthly fee of $6,000 USD. Further information may be found at: https://technical420.com/

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Namaste Technologies is a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products. At CannMart.com, the Company provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators and US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories. The Company also distributes licensed and in-house branded cannabis and cannabis derived products in Canada through a number of provincial government control boards and retailing bodies and facilitates licensed cannabis retailer sales online in Saskatchewan. Namaste’s global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

