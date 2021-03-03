>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

electroCore to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

March 03, 2021 | About: ECOR -10.71%

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. ( ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Format: pre-recorded fireside chat followed by 1x1 virtual investor meetings
Date: March 9 – 10
The fireside chat will be available for viewing beginning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Following the conference a webcast replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days on the Investor section of the company’s website, www.electrocore.com

M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
Format: pre-recorded corporate presentation followed by 1x1 virtual investor meetings
Date: March 17 – 18
The presentation will be available for viewing beginning on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Investors can register for the conference HERE.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (ages 12 and older) and adult patients.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Investors:

Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
[email protected]

or

Media Contact:

Summer Diaz
electroCore
973-290-0097
[email protected]

