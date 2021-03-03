>
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

March 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:PEB +4.33%


Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 9:00 AM ET.



To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps listed below:



On Friday, April 30, 2021, dial (877) 705-6003 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (8:50 AM ET);



Tell the operator that you are calling for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call;



State your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.



A live webcast of the Earnings Call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log on to [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pebblebrookhotels.com[/url] ten minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pebblebrookhotels.com[/url].



About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit [url="]www.pebblebrookhotels.com[/url] and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.



For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at


[url="]www.pebblebrookhotels.com[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005958/en/


