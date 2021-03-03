Neovasc to Participate in 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN), today announced that company management will be participating in the 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference that is scheduled to take place March 9-10, 2021. A recorded presentation by Bill Little, Neovasc’s Chief Operating Officer, will be available on the Conference website starting at 7:00 am EST on March 9. Company management will also be scheduling one-on-one meetings with investors; meetings may be requested through H.C. Wainwright.



A link to the recorded presentation will also be available in the investor relations section of the Neovasc website at https://www.neovasc.com/investors/.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. The Company is a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer™, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States (2 U.S. patients have been treated under Compassionate Use) and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

