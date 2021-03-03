Dawson Wealth Management Group Joins UBS in San Diego

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that the [url="]Dawson+Wealth+Management+Group[/url] joined the firm in San Diego, California. The [url="]team[/url] is led by Financial Advisor Edward (“Ed”) Dawson and includes Associates Adrianne Hoy, Kyle Dawson, Patty Bribiesca and Katherine Tawoda. The team has significant experience developing planning-based strategies, which enable clients to understand their wealth and the impact it can have on their families and society.“We’re pleased to welcome the Dawson Wealth Management Group to UBS,” said [url="]Scott+Hollaender[/url], Downtown San Diego Branch Manager at UBS Wealth Management USA. “As a firm, we aim to help our clients achieve their goals and create a better world for the next generation. We know the team shares this philosophy and we look forward to seeing what they accomplish at UBS and how they go the extra mile to meet their clients’ needs.”[url="]Ed+Dawson%2C+CFP%26reg%3B%2C+CIMA%26reg%3B[/url] has spent over 30 years in the financial services industry and joins UBS as a Managing Director. His extensive experience handling the assets of high-net-worth clients throughout major market shifts enables him to structure balanced portfolios that address specific financial goals. An honors graduate of San Diego State University (SDSU), Ed also earned a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) designation from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He works with several charitable organizations, including the YMCA and various Autism support groups.[url="]Kyle+Dawson[/url], Ed’s son, joins UBS as a Financial Advisor. Kyle chose to follow in his father’s footsteps after graduating from the University of Miami. He spent seven years in sales and marketing roles prior to joining UBS. Kyle holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 registrations and is in the process of achieving the Certified Financial Planner® designation.[url="]Adrianne+Hoy[/url] joins UBS as a Senior Wealth Strategy Associate. Adrianne has more than 15 years of experience in customizing financial advice to meet the needs of her clients. She holds FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 registrations, as well as a California insurance license. Adrianne graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from SDSU and, prior to entering the financial services industry, taught science to students in San Diego County. She volunteers as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate with the charitable organization Voices for Children.[url="]Patty+Bribiesca[/url] joins UBS as a Senior Wealth Strategy Associate. Patty worked as a financial consultant for over 20 years, working closely with clients to develop personalized investment plans focused on real-life goals and dreams. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and has completed advanced studies, earning the Accredited Wealth Management Advisor℠ designation through the College for Financial Planning. Patty holds FINRA Series 7, 66, 3, 9 and 10 registrations, as well as a California insurance license. She is committed to making a difference in the personal and professional lives of current and future generations of Latinas as the founder and circle leader of Lean In Latinas San Diego.[url="]Katherine+Tawoda[/url] joins UBS as a Senior Registered Client Service Associate. Katherine has over 17 years of experience in the financial services industry, having started her career as a bank teller upon earning an Associate’s Degree from Mesa College. She holds FINRA Series 7, 63, 65 registrations and a California insurance license. Katherine is committed to her local community, having lived in San Diego since she was 12, and often volunteers with organizations such as the Challenged Athletes Foundation, San Diego CoastKeeper, Father Joe's Village, and Armed Services YMCA.As the world’s largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ubs.com[/url]© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303006005/en/