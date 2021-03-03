Nevada Copper Announces Director Resignation

YERINGTON, Nev., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) ( NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) announces that Ricardo De Armas has resigned as a director of the Company, effective March 2, 2021, in order to devote his attention to other professional commitments. The board of directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. De Armas for his contributions and they wish him success in his future endeavours.



Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

