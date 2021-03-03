>
New England Realty Associates Announces First-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts

March 03, 2021 | About: AMEX:NEN

PR Newswire

ALLSTON, Mass., March 3, 2021

ALLSTON, Mass., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, 2021, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of March 16, 2021. The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $9.60 per Unit. The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.32. Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit. Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-england-realty-associates-announces-first-quarter-distribution-on-class-a-units-and-depositary-receipts-301240122.html

SOURCE New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership


