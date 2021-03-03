>
Articles 

American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

March 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:AMH -2.4%

PR Newswire

CALABASAS, Calif., March 3, 2021

CALABASAS, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today announced that David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent)

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.americanhomes4rent.com under the "For Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available through March 23, 2021.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2020, we owned 53,584 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contacts:
American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Anne McGuinness
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: [email protected]

American Homes 4 Rent
Media Relations
Megan Grabos
Phone: (805) 413-5088
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-to-participate-in-2021-citi-virtual-global-property-ceo-conference-301240071.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent


