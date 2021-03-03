>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Vinci Partners Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

March 03, 2021 | About: NAS:VINP -1.78%

PR Newswire

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 3, 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP)("Vinci Partners"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call on March 17, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

To listen to the conference call via public webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations' section of the Company's website at https://ir.vincipartners.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the same section of the website.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing the following:

  • (833) 665-0595 (Domestic)
  • (661) 407-1609 (International)
  • Conference ID: 1283763

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

USA Media Contact
Nick Lamplough / Kate Thompson / Katie Villany
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 (212) 355-4449

Brazil Media Contact
Danthi Comunicações
Carla Azevedo ([email protected])
+55 (21) 3114-0779

Investor Contact
[email protected]
NY: +1 (646) 559-8040
RJ: +55 (21) 2159-6240

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinci-partners-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-conference-call-301240061.html

SOURCE Vinci Partners


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)