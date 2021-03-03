>
DURECT Corporation to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in March 2021

March 03, 2021 | About: NAS:DRRX -6.49%

PR Newswire

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 3, 2021

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) today announced that it will partipate in three upcoming investor conferences, taking place in March 2021. All conferences will take place virtually.

Details are as follow:

H.C. Wainwright Life Sciences Conference: March 9 – 10

Presentation Date:

March 9

Time:

Available on demand from 7:00 am (EST)

Webcast:

Register Here



ROTH Conference: March 15 – 17

Presentation Date:

March 5

Time:

Available on demand from 5:00 pm (EST)

Webcast:

Register Here



Oppenheimer & Co. Healthcare Conference: March 16 – 18

Presentation Date:

March 17

Time:

11:20 a.m. EST

Webcast:

Register Here

The webcast links and replay links of the presentations will also be available by accessing DURECT's homepage at www.durect.com and clicking on the "Investors" tab. If you are unable to participate during conferences, the calls will be archived on DURECT's website under "Event Calendar" in the "Investors" section.

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program. DUR-928, the company's lead drug candidate, is in clinical development for the potential treatment of alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) for which FDA has granted a Fast Track Designation; COVID-19 and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are also being explored. In addition, POSIMIR® (bupivacaine solution) for infiltration use, a non-opioid analgesic utilizing the innovative SABER® platform technology, is now FDA-approved. Full prescribing information about POSIMIR, including the Boxed Warning, can be found at www.posimir.com. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/DURECTCorp.

DURECT Forward-Looking Statement

The statements in this press release regarding the potential for DUR-928 to treat patients with AH, NASH, COVID-19, or other acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases, plans for clinical development of DUR-928, and the commercial potential of POSIMIR are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that the clinical trial of DUR-928 in AH takes longer to conduct than anticipated due to COVID-19 or other factors, or that the clinical trial of DUR-928 in COVID-19 patients is delayed or stopped because of changes to the standard of care, the availability of alternative therapies, protocol changes or lack of available patients, the risk that clinical trials of DUR-928 do not confirm the results from earlier clinical or pre-clinical trials, or do not demonstrate the safety or efficacy or the life saving potential of DUR-928 in a statistically significant manner, risks that we or a third-party licensee may not commercialize POSIMIR successfully, if at all, and risks related to our ability to obtain capital to fund operations and expenses. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in DURECT's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 3, 2020 and the Prospectus Supplement filed on February 5, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors."

NOTE: POSIMIR® and SABER® are trademarks of DURECT Corporation. Other referenced trademarks belong to their respective owners. DUR-928 is an investigational drug candidate under development and has not been approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities for any indication. Full prescribing information for POSIMIR, including its Boxed Warning, can be found at www.posimir.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/durect-corporation-to-participate-in-three-investor-conferences-in-march-2021-301240108.html

SOURCE DURECT Corporation


