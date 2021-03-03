>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Release and Conference Call Alert

March 03, 2021 | About: NAS:AOUT -2.74%

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA, Mo., March 3, 2021

COLUMBIA, Mo., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after the close of the market. The full text of the press release will be available on the American Outdoor Brands website at www.aob.com under the Investor Relations section.

(PRNewsfoto/American Outdoor Brands, Inc.)

The company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Brian Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (833) 570-1129 and reference conference identification number 7941638. No RSVP is necessary. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.aob.com, under the Investor Relations section.

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces innovative, top quality products under the brands Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Wheeler®; Tipton®; Frankford Arsenal®; Lockdown®; BOG®; Hooyman®; Smith & Wesson® Accessories; M&P® Accessories; Thompson/Center Arms™ Accessories; Performance Center® Accessories; Schrade®; Old Timer®; Uncle Henry®; Imperial®; BUBBA®; UST®; LaserLyte®; and MEAT!. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit www.aob.com.

Contact:
Liz Sharp, VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(573) 303-4620

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-outdoor-brands-inc-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-financial-release-and-conference-call-alert-301239989.html

SOURCE American Outdoor Brands, Inc.


