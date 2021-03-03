Magnachip to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced that members of its executive management will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:

Loop Capital Market's 2021 Consumer, Industrial & TMT Investor Conference

One-on-one and group meetings on March 11 and March 12, 2021

Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference

One-on-one and group meetings on March 15 and March 16, 2021

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

So-Yeon Jeong Head of Investor Relations Tel. +1-408-712-6151 [email protected] Chankeun Park Director of Public Relations Tel. +82-2-6903-5223 [email protected]



