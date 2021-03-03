>
Magnachip to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

March 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:MX +14.07%

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced that members of its executive management will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor)

Loop Capital Market's 2021 Consumer, Industrial & TMT Investor Conference
One-on-one and group meetings on March 11 and March 12, 2021

Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference
One-on-one and group meetings on March 15 and March 16, 2021

About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

United States (Investor Relations):

So-Yeon Jeong

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1-408-712-6151

[email protected]

Korea / Asia media:

Chankeun Park

Director of Public Relations

Tel. +82-2-6903-5223

[email protected]


