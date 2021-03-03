>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Patria Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Investor Call

March 03, 2021 | About: NAS:PAX -2.08%

PR Newswire

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 3, 2021

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2020 investor conference call via public webcast on March 18, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To register, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sfyid2rb

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria's website at https://ir.patria.com/.

Patria distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in firm updates can sign up to receive Patria press releases via email at https://ir.patria.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Patria

Patria is a leading investment firm in Latin America's growing private markets, with over 30 years of history and combined assets under management in excess of US$ 14 billion. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its flagship Private Equity and Infrastructure products, as well as its Brazil-specific products including Real Estate, Credit and Listed Equities. Through its investments Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for the society. Further information is available at https://www.patria.com/.

Contact

Shareholder Relations
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
t +1 345 640 4904
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patria-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-investor-call-301240005.html

SOURCE Patria Investments Limited


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)