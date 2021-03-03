Patria Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Investor Call

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2020 investor conference call via public webcast on March 18, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To register, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sfyid2rb

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria's website at https://ir.patria.com/.

Patria distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in firm updates can sign up to receive Patria press releases via email at https://ir.patria.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Patria

Patria is a leading investment firm in Latin America's growing private markets, with over 30 years of history and combined assets under management in excess of US$ 14 billion. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its flagship Private Equity and Infrastructure products, as well as its Brazil-specific products including Real Estate, Credit and Listed Equities. Through its investments Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for the society. Further information is available at https://www.patria.com/.

