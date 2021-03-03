>
Oracle Sets the Date for its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Announcement

March 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:ORCL +0.38%

Earnings Results to be released on March 10, 2021, After the Close of the Market

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2021 results will be released on Wednesday, March 10th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly- Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:NYSE:ORCL), visit us at www.oracle.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected] or (650) 506-4073.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-sets-the-date-for-its-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-earnings-announcement-301240002.html

SOURCE Oracle


