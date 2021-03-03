Triple-S Management Corporation to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Roberto García-Rodríguez, and EVP and Chief Financial Officer Juan José Román-Jiménez, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 via live webcast. The presentation will begin at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to the webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company's investor relations website at www.triplesmanagement.com under the "News and Events" section at the appropriate time. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the conference.

About Triple-S Management Corporation

Triple-S Management Corporation is a healthcare services company and one of the top players in the Puerto Rico healthcare industry, with over 60 years of experience as the premier brand serving more people through the most attractive provider networks on the island. We have the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, and we offer a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid markets. Triple-S is also a well-known brand in the life insurance and property and casualty insurance markets in Puerto Rico, with strong customer relationships and a significant market share. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact [email protected].

