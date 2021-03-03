DuPont Investments in Manufacturing Facilities Expand MOLYKOTEÂ® Specialty Lubricants Production

MIDLAND, Mich., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced investments to expand production of its MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants at manufacturing facilities in Berkeley County, South Carolina, and Chiba, Japan.

To address the growing market for autonomous and electric vehicles, as well as to meet regulatory requirements and sustainability needs for automotive and industrial applications, DuPont has invested more than $40 million in MOLYKOTE® manufacturing facilities to ensure continuing global capacity and a cost-effective supply chain for the production of high-quality, high-performance lubrication products. Coupled with extensive tribology and material science expertise, these investments reinforce DuPont's capability for market growth in automotive, electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, heavy industry, and renewable energy and position the company for geographic expansion.

The new production sites, which feature state-of-the-art control systems for improved capacity and reliability, also benefit from transfers of equipment and experienced personnel from former MOLYKOTE® manufacturing sites.

DuPont's Cooper River site – located in Berkeley County, South Carolina – is home to DuPont™ Hytrel® Thermoplastic Elastomers operations and has been expanded to include manufacturing of MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants.

"Expansion of the site has created tremendous economic growth and opportunities for DuPont and the Tri-County region," said Bill Alexander, Cooper River site leader and unit leader for DuPont's MOLYKOTE®, Hytrel™ and Liveo™ brands. "We are excited to be in an exceptional position to better service our customers and provide solutions to their lubrication challenges."

In addition to its new investments in its facilities, DuPont has supported the Cooper River community with both ongoing volunteer efforts and a donation of property for a much-needed parking area for the Cypress Gardens boat landing and botanical preserve.

The MOLYKOTE® plant in Chiba, Japan, operates as part of DuPont Toray Specialty Materials (DTSM) within the Chiba Toray site, where DTSM manufactures a wide range of materials, including specialty silicones for electronics.

"At the Chiba site, our manufacturing supports customers around the globe, including those in critical industrial and automotive markets," said Toki Terukazu, Chiba operations leader. "Demand is strong, and sales volume is increasing."

Reflecting DuPont's environmental stewardship efforts, Chiba site employees are actively involved in community volunteering, especially contributing through local efforts for ocean cleanup.

About MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants

For more than 70 years, customers around the world have trusted the MOLYKOTE® brand for performance and expertise to solve or prevent virtually any lubrication problem and to save energy. Available through a global network of channel partners, MOLYKOTE® brand lubricants – which include anti-friction coatings, compounds, dispersions, greases, oils and fluids, and pastes – serve the automotive market and industrial/maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) markets. For more information about the MOLYKOTE® brand, visit molykote.com. Follow MOLYKOTE® on Twitter: twitter.com/molykote Follow MOLYKOTE® on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/showcase/molykotelubricants

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

