Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) CEO and President Richard J Stockton Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CEO and President of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard J Stockton (insider trades) sold 213,606 shares of BHR on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $6.62 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.
Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc is a real estate investment trust. It invests in high revenue per available room, luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc has a market cap of $268.612 million; its shares were traded at around $6.870000 with and P/S ratio of 1.01. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.00% over the past 5 years.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO and President Richard J Stockton sold 213,606 shares of BHR stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $6.62. The price of the stock has increased by 3.78% since.
