Conmed Corp (CNMD) EVP Legal Affairs,Gen. Counsel Daniel Jonas Sold $863,806 of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: CNMD +0.2%

EVP Legal Affairs,Gen. Counsel of Conmed Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel Jonas (insider trades) sold 7,044 shares of CNMD on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $122.63 a share. The total sale was $863,806.

Conmed Corp is a medical technology company with an emphasis on surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures and monitoring. The Company's products serve the clinical areas, surgeons and physicians. Conmed Corp has a market cap of $3.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $122.660000 with a P/E ratio of 438.06 and P/S ratio of 4.27. The dividend yield of Conmed Corp stocks is 0.65%. Conmed Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Conmed Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO and Chair Curt R Hartman sold 15,000 shares of CNMD stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $119.93. The price of the stock has increased by 2.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Legal Affairs,Gen. Counsel Daniel Jonas sold 7,044 shares of CNMD stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $122.63. The price of the stock has increased by 0.02% since.
  • Treasurer and VP, Tax Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 10,000 shares of CNMD stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $122.52. The price of the stock has increased by 0.11% since.
  • VP-Corporate Controller Terence M Berge sold 17,310 shares of CNMD stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $122.57. The price of the stock has increased by 0.07% since.
  • Director Mark E Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of CNMD stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $122.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.35% since.
  • Director Mark E Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of CNMD stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $121.11. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CNMD, click here

.

