Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) President & CFO Phong Le Sold $8 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: MSTR -2.26%

President & CFO of Microstrategy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Phong Le (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of MSTR on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $802.46 a share. The total sale was $8 million.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise-ready analytics, mobile, and security software platforms. The Company provides system-of-record reporting and interactive visualization capabilities offered on any device or in the cloud. Microstrategy Inc has a market cap of $7.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $731.570000 with and P/S ratio of 14.73.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • President & CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $802.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.83% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SEVP & General Counsel Wei-ming Shao sold 5,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $800.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.55% since.
  • Director Jarrod M Patten sold 1,150 shares of MSTR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $803.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.96% since.
  • Director Stephen X Graham sold 2,000 shares of MSTR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $800. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.55% since.
  • SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $896.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.41% since.

